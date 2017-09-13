- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
Vendor vetting
Green Dragon owners discuss steps they take to ensure quality sellers at popular market
“We’re in the business of renting space,” Rob Rohrbach of the Green Dragon Farmers Market said. “Getting items for resale is not what we do here.”
During last week’s meeting where a new pawnbroker ordinance was passed in Ephrata Township, supervisor J. Tyler Zerbe asked if the new measure would impact vendors at the iconic local Friday market.
The newly-approved ordinance that says pawnbrokers, antique dealers, and secondhand shops must request identification from the seller before accepting any goods was designed to protect legitimate businesses from being inadvertently involved with previously stolen items. Criminals sometimes seek to make a profit from stolen goods by selling them to secondhand stores that are unaware of the item’s status. The inclusion of a $250 licensing fee was also part of the new ordinance.
Located in the township, Green Dragon has been a popular local venue as well as a tourist destination for many years and includes all types of vendors and shops, from baked goods to books, fresh produce to furniture.
Rohrbach, one of the Green Dragon owners, felt the new law would not pertain to most of the vendors.
“We do screen every new vendor that comes on our property, and we have a right to say ‘you can or cannot be here,’ “ Rohrbach said. “We also have the right to refuse space rental to anyone if we feel they’re not a good reflection on our market.”
The pawnbroker ordinance may not apply to vendors at Green Dragon, depending on what the vendor is selling, said Lieutenant Thomas Shumaker of the Ephrata Borough Police.
If vendors don’t accept goods from outside parties, they wouldn’t be affected, either.
“Some people sell handmade crafts or produce, so the ordinance wouldn’t apply,” Shumaker said. “It depends on what the vendor is involved in selling. To give a blanket statement, that it applies to everyone, wouldn’t be valid.”
It’s important to note that Green Dragon management is not responsible for deciding if any particular vendor is affected by the new ordinance, Shumaker said.
“Each vendor would have to review the ordinance to see if it applies to them,” Shumaker said. “The responsibility is not with Green Dragon management.”
It’s like any business coming into a new location; the business owner has to review the ordinances and laws of the community.
If any vendor requires the $250 licensing application fee, that’s also the vendor’s responsibility, not Green Dragon’s, Shumaker said.
“They (Green Dragon management) are simply providing the location, like any other landlord,” Shumaker said. “Green Dragon does not have to police the vendors, they simply provide a forum for them to operate once a week.”
Local police will enforce what each business or vendor has to do regarding township ordinances.
But management can say which vendors will be allowed into the location.
Being proactive has always been a part of management’s philosophy, Rohrbach said.
“We have security here all the time and we do extensive background checks,” Rohrbach said. “We also have security walking the grounds here.”
Potential vendors could be refused if they plan to sell anything offensive, or if their actions are not consistent with the wholesome, family-oriented market.
The market management also keeps a file of information on all vendors, going back to 2002, Rohrbach said.
If a vendor leaves, then returns two or three years later, they have to re-register with Green Dragon’s management as part of their security measures, Rohrbach added.
