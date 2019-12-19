Vito and Rose saying good-bye

Ephrata Pizza and Italian Restaurant owners retiring

After 37 years, the beloved owners of Ephrata Pizza and Italian Restaurant, located at 43 E. Main St., Ephrata, have decided it’s time to put away the pizza cutters.

Vito and Rose Mannino first opened their restaurant on June 10, 1982, after a series of providential events led them to their well-known spot on Main Street.

In the early 80s, Vito was working with his father-in-law at a restaurant in New Jersey when he decided he’d like to have a restaurant of his own. As he traveled down to visit family members in Columbia, he accidentally got off at the wrong exit and found himself heading into the town of Ephrata.

“I saw the most beautiful Main Street I’d ever seen,” he recalled. “I fell in love with it.”

Due to the train crossing that used to run through town, traffic stalled, and Vito stopped directly in front of 43 E. Main St., which had a “for sale” sign displayed out front.

“I bought it,” he said. “And we opened up our shop just a few months later.”

Thus, a staple in Ephrata for over 30 years was born.

“We’re dedicated to the restaurant,” said Rose.

Vito agreed, saying, “We’ve had customers that have been coming here since the day we opened. We consider them family.” Even though the decision was not an easy one to make, Vito said “things have fallen into place” for them to retire.

“It was time,” he said.

The Manninos will miss their customers most of all. After so many years in the business, it was only natural that the bonds formed around pizza grew into deeper relationships, especially when tragedy struck.

“Our customers have been patient with us,” reflected Rose. “We’ve been through heartaches over the years, and the outpouring of love was so amazing.”

The Manninos’ son, Tony, passed away 15 years ago and in February, it will be two years since their daughter, Maria, also passed.

Tony and Maria grew up at Ephrata Pizza and Italian Restaurant, working alongside their parents, and they knew several customers well after so many years. Though Vito and Rose closed for a while to grieve, they recalled how supportive their customers were of their family.

Dec. 21 is the final day that Ephrata Pizza and Italian Restaurant will be open. Afterwards, it will temporarily close until further notice.

Following Dec. 21, the Manninos are looking forward to the opportunity to travel and return to Italy for extended visits with family, though they will remain living in Ephrata, as their son Maxim, 16, is still a student.

Despite all the exciting upcoming moments for them to look forward to, the Manninos will be sad to say good-bye to their loyal customers.

“We can’t thank them enough for supporting us all these years,” said Vito. “We love our customers.”

Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review.