Waiting for the shoe to drop

Akron’s New Year’s Eve Family Night will, for the ninth year, feature the famous Akron shoe descending from a newly installed permanent pole at the Broad Street Playground. The shoe will begin its slow descent shortly before midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31, and complete its journey as Jan. 1, 2017, begins.

The all-ages event is free, with free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and cookies for all. There’ll be a bonfire, a DJ spinning tunes, and hayrides from 9 until 11:30 p.m. The event is presented by Akron’s 2017 Shoe-in committee with major sponsorship by Good’s Disposal and Ephrata National Bank.

The committee will accept shoe donations for the needy both at the Saturday night event and at four Akron locations. The locations are: Akron Borough Hall, 117 S. Seventh St.; Ephrata National Bank, 351 S. Seventh St.; Weiser’s Market, 805 Main St, and Zion Lutheran Church, 435 Main St.