Warwick grad elected county’s first female DA
Incumbent Akron Borough Council President Williamson’s run as a Democrat falls short
“Off-year” general elections typically don’t yield great voter turnout, afford many contested races, or unexpected outcomes, but the results from Tuesday’s polls proved historic.
For starters, Republican Heather Adams made history Tuesday by thumping her Democratic opponent Hobie Crystle to become the first female Lancaster County District Attorney.
Closer to home, in Akron, former Republican and the current president of Akron Borough Council, John Williamson’s decision to run as a Democrat proved an unwise move as he lost his bid for another 4-year term on council.
In Akron, where Democrats make up less than one in four registered voters, Republicans winning borough council seats included Nathan Imhoff, Justin Gehman, and Paul K. Swangren.
In Lititz, where Democrats make up only 33 percent of registered voters, Democrat David R. Brubaker won by a slim 7-vote margin to defeat Scott Hain for a Lititz Borough Council seat in Ward One.
Hain’s name remained on the ballot despite his resignation in September following his move outside Ward One area.
Also, Manheim Township, dominated for years by the GOP, flipped to blue Tuesday night as Democratic challengers overtook incumbent Republican commissioners.
Judging from early voting results, voter turnout appears to have topped expectations at nearly 27 %.
Franklin & Marshall College professor Allison Troy and part-time consultant Barry Kauffman beat board president Al Kling, 77, and commissioner Dave Heck, 65.
Adams, a Lititz native and Warwick High School graduate, succeeds the current District Attorney Craig Stedman, who won the race for Commons Pleas Court Judge.
A Millersville graduate, Adams is a former state and county prosecutor and currently an attorney with a private Lancaster-based firm. She worked 12 years in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and spent more than three years as a prosecutor in the York County DA’s office.
Also Tuesday, five Republicans won spots on Ephrata Area School Board. They are Chris J. Weber, Richard Gehman, Timothy Stauffer, Judy S. Beiler, and Trisha Y. Good.
In Ephrata Borough, GOP winners for borough council are Gregory S. Zimmerman, 1st Ward; Melvin Weiler, 2nd Ward; Ricky L. Ressler, 3rd Ward; Linda Martin 4th Ward.
In Ephrata Township, Republicans Clark R. Stauffer won re-election to the board of supervisors; Paul E. Miley won as auditor; and Joseph Strosser won a two-year term as tax collector.
East Cocalico Republican winners were Jeffrey W. Mitchel, supervisor; Kurt Fichthorn, tax collector; and Paul Keller, auditor.
Uncontested GOP winner are: West Cocalico: Leon Eby (supervisor); Emily Sensenig (tax collector); Lori Berger and Laurie Sauder (auditors).
Denver Borough: Blake S. Daub, Lee Ritz, and Todd Stewart (council members).
Adamstown Borough: Alex McManimen, Randall Weaver, and Jerry Thomason (council members).
Cocalico School Board: Pamela Blickle, Brett Buckwalter (two year term), Rev. Kevin Eshelman, Juanita Fox, Randall Renninger, and Desiree Wagner (school directors).
Former Warwick Township Supervisor Andy Spade won as a Republican in the race for county prothonotary. Also, Democratic incumbent Craig Lehman and Republican Josh Parsons, also an incumbent, were reelected to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.
Other unopposed GOP winners included Amber L. Martin for the Lancaster County treasurer; Anne L. Cooper, Lancaster County Register of Wills; Chris Leppler for Lancaster County Sheriff; and Jackie Pfursich as Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas.
Patrick Burns is News Editor for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 717- 721-4455
