Warwick to Ephrata trail nears finish line. Then what?
The burning question about the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail has been, “When can we hike or bike the entire trail from Lititz to Ephrata?”
Dan Zimmerman’s answer is, “Before midnight, Dec. 31, of 2018.”
Zimmerman is the township manager for Warwick Township, and made his promise at a July 25 meeting of the WERT (Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail) committee at the Warwick Township building. The committee is composed of regular citizens plus elected and appointed officials from the five municipalities through which the trail windsthe boroughs of Lititz, Akron and Ephrata, and Ephrata and Warwick townships.
Zimmerman has been a vocal proponent of the trail since 1994. That’s about the time a few believers came up with a plan to turn the abandoned stretch of the Reading and Columbia rail line between Lititz and Ephrata into a hiking and biking trail.
The believers faced an army of doubters and tons of legal, political, and financial challenges.
Along the way, the doubters became believers, and the obstacles were battered down. When the former railroad bridge across the Cocalico Creek is converted for pedestrian and bicycle traffic, one of the biggest challenges to the whole project will have been met. The bridge crosses the Cocalico west of Akron at a spot just past Millway Road. When the bridge work is finished, hikers and bikers will encounter nothing but trail from Main Street in Ephrata all the way to Lititz.
At the July WERT meeting, Zimmerman said the contract to build the bridge had been awarded to DESCCO Design and Construction, Inc., of Fleetwood, Berks County. More than 100 companies bid on the project Zimmerman said, and the DESCCO bid of $332,813.75 was just $358 less than the second lowest bidder. Warwick Township supervisors approved the bid at their regular July 18 meeting. The final cost was slightly higher than the $325,000 projection, partly because the specs were altered to allow for stainless steel connectors in the bridge’s concrete base. Warwick Township approved the bid on behalf of all five WERT municipalities because the state grant to fund half the cost of the bridge was made to Warwick Township.
With his drop-dead New Year’s Eve deadline, Zimmerman was clearly hoping for weeks — or a month or more — of wiggle room. But almost for 100 percent certain, you’ll be able to take a New Year’s Day stroll across the bridge.
Towards the end of the meeting, a question was raised about whether or not the WERT committee should disband. It has been meeting at the Warwick Township municipal building four to five times per year. It would seem that with the entire 8.2 miles of the trail open, the committee’s work is done.
Except that it isn’t. Not by a long shot.
There are matters still to be decided. For example: If you want to organize a road race on the trail, who should you contact? What are your credentials for hosting a race? Do you represent a profit or nonprofit entity? Where are you fromif you want to bring 500 runners from Lancaster to Lititz or Ephrata, should you get a green light? Or should such events be limited to organizations within the five municipalities? Should you have to pay fire police or other people to guard road crossings while your runners are cruising the trail?
What about liability insurance for individual events? What about liability insurance for the trail as a whole, or is that a matter for each municipality?
Also, should the bridge over the Cocalico have a name? When should it be dedicated?
The committee looking at quite a few more meetings.
Dick Wanner is a staff writer and photographer for the Ephrata Review. He welcomes reader feedback at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com.
