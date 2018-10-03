- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Wawa to close for 30-day renovation
Gas pumps to remain open
Wawa officially confirmed Tuesday that it will close its busy Ephrata location for a 30-day extensive renovation project.
Lori Bruce, Wawa spokesperson, confirmed Tuesday that its renovation schedule at 602 S Reading Road calls for the store to be closed from Oct. 8 to Nov. 9. However, all of the store’s gas pumps will remain open for fuel sales 24-hours per day.
During the renovation, the Ephrata Wawa, which is a local hot spot for coffee, sandwiches, drinks, gas and more “will receive improved layout efficiency to support our growing food and beverage offer,” Bruce said.
“This will enable us to share our most up to date Wawa brand features and enhance the customer and associate experience by bringing our older stores up to date with our latest food service offerings and designs,” she said.
The local renovation is one of 75 remodels this year as Wawa is “reinvesting in and updating older stores,” Bruce said.
You can visit wawa.com/about/locations/remodels for a list of all remodels, including our Ephrata store.
“We thank our customers for their patience while their Wawa is being renovated and look forward to welcoming them back to their new and improved Wawa,” Bruce said.
