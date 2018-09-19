- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Welcome Home ceremony starts big week Sunday
Gen. Hobbins will focus on soldiers returning to post WWI celebration at the first Ephrata Fair in 1919
One hundred years ago, the Ephrata Fair made its first appearance.
Local farmers proudly showed off their finest crops and livestock while women displayed their most intricate needlework, their tastiest canned fruit and vegetables and their most scrumptious baked goods. While initially skeptical about how well the fair would be accepted, its organizers were ecstatic over the results and touted that the first Ephrata Fair succeeded “beyond the expectations of anyone.”
But that first fair wasn’t just staged as a showcase for local agriculture and handicrafts, but as a fund raiser for a Welcome Home celebration to honor Ephrata’s veterans that was planned for Nov. 8.
Today the Ephrata Fair has come full circle as the Welcome Home celebration makes a return. However, instead of being a follow-up to the fair, the new Welcome Home will kick off the fair’s centennial year.
“The committee was thinking how we can enhance the hundredth anniversary of the fair,” said Vic Richard of the Ephrata Farmers Day Assoc. and who is spearheading the veterans’ celebration. “The whole genesis of the thing back in the day was to welcome home the soldiers, so this was something we came up with to recreate that event in some way, shape or form, and welcome home all of the people from this nation’s different conflicts.”
The new edition of the Welcome Home celebration will be held Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Winters Leadership Memorial and Veterans Plaza on East Fulton Street and will feature keynote speaker, Ephrata native and Air Force General Tom Hobbins.
The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with an invocation by Lt. Col. Donald Lindman, a retired Army chaplain and retired pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. After welcome words from Mayor Ralph Mowen, the Red Rose Volunteer Honor Guard will conduct a flag procession, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. This reporter will then give the audience an historical overview of the Ephrata Fair and will tie Sunday’s event in with the first Welcome Home program. After Hobbins’ keynote talk, there will be a wreath laying at the Winters Leadership Memorial followed by a benediction by Lindman. Music will be provided by bagpiper Jonathan Welch. Plans also call for a fly-over by vintage air craft.
Hobbins speech, entitled “Another Day of Reflection,” will focus on the feelings of the men who served in the Great War and their emotions at being honored by a large-scale community event like the Ephrata Fair and the Welcome Home program.
“We think of World War I as a great war in history, and I thought it would be appropriate to enlighten the audience about the cultural aspects of that era and what our veterans could have been thinking and feeling as they came home to this event,” Hobbins said. “I’m just taking us back in history to review the conditions at the time; what the culture was, what the country was thinking, and therefore what the men back then were thinking.”
In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be shifted to the lower level of the Pioneer fire hall. Richard said a call will be made by 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, and a notice will be posted on the Farmer’s Day Association’s Website.
“It’s going to happen either way, but it’d be more meaningful if we can do it outside,” Richard said.
But whether it is held inside or out, those attending are asked to bring their own chairs.
The first Welcome Home event in 1919 was organized by the community’s business leaders to celebrate the first anniversary of the war’s end. The date was to be Saturday, Nov. 8. To pay for it, members of the Cloister Club, a civic group that met on the top floor of the Joseph Harris Dept. Store (now Friendly Mini Mart and Deli) hit upon the idea of holding an agricultural fair to showcase the produce of local farmers and other related items.
That first fair was held Oct. 17 and 18. Farm produce, canned goods, needlework, flowers and other items were displayed in store windows up and down Main Street while on the sidewalks, merchants set up stands to display their goods. The Society of Farm Women were one of a few organizations to run food stands. That stand still exists as the Lord’s Fair Share.
The Ladies Auxiliary Welcome Home Committee also had a food stand in 1919, offering “Dutchie sauerkraut.”
That first fair was an unmitigated success. The headline in the Oct. 24 issue of the Ephrata Review carried the headline “Farmers Day at Ephrata a phenomenal success,” with the result being “one of the greatest and most successful events ever conducted in this popular borough.” The fair itself raised $604.10 toward the veterans’ program.
The Welcome Home event a few weeks later was opened to veterans living within a seven mile radius of Ephrata. A whopping 93 veterans of the First World War attended, as did 13 aging veterans of the Civil War.
The group marched from Harris’ store along East Main Street to the Hotel Cocalico, located at Main and Lake streets where the post office is today. There they were treated to a “Grand Banquet” of roast turkey, filling, soup, vegetables, sweet potatoes, and Irish potatoes. Oysters in the half shell were also available as was ice cream for dessert, plus free cigars and cigarettes. Musical entertainment took place at the Grand Theater and was provided by the Darktown Gaities as well as a concert by the Ephrata Band. For the more daring veterans, there were airplane rides available at Kurtz’s Field (near the present-day Amvets Post) provided by pilot Roy Musselman.
During the ceremony, honors were bestowed upon seven local men killed in action during the war.
A veterans theme reappeared the next year when, during the 1920 Ephrata Fair, relics from the Great War were exhibited. These included a selection of Allied weaponry, a captured German truck and a British-made “Whippet” tank. Military-style maneuvers by army units from Fort Meade, Maryland were conducted on the Kinzer Tract (now the area of Park, Highland and Terrace avenues).
Richard said he is thankful to Hobbins for taking part in the ceremony. Hobbins, he said, was also the featured speaker at the dedication ceremony for the Winters Leadership Memorial and Veteran’s Plaza in 2015.
“He’s a good friend of Ephrata,” Richard said. “When we asked him to participate, he stepped up right away.”
“I’ve been asked to speak in Ephrata a number of times and I try to do that,” Hobbins said. “It’s a giving back to the community that gave so much to me.”
Hobbins is a 1964 graduate of Ephrata High School. A career Air Force officer, as a young pilot he flew a wide variety of jet fighter aircraft. While stationed in Iceland, Hobbins said, he spent part of his time “chasing Russian bombers” that wandered too close to U.S. air space.
Moving up the chain of command, he held such posts as Air Force Information Officer, Commander U.S. Air Forces in Europe, NATO Allied Air Component Command and was Director at the Joint Air Power Competence Command at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. At one point he had responsibility for Air Force activities spanning 20 million square miles and covering 93 countries.
He retired in 2008 as a four-star general.
Richard said this year’s addition of the Welcome Home ceremony is “one more way for the Fair committee to do some more tying in to the historical origins of the fair.”
“I think it’ll be a nice little plus for the fair and a way to make this year’s fair a little more special,” he said.
Richard hopes the community will come out to support this kick-off to the 100th Ephrata Fair.
“We don’t know what to expect,” he said. “This is all new to us.”
