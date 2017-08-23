Home   >   News   >   ‘Well’ prepared…

A local firefighter goes through the decontamination drill held Aug. 15 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Photo by Dick Wanner
The scenario: a nuclear event has happened in New Jersey. Thousands of people in its wake are being evacuated to Pennsylvania. A busload of the New Jersey victims crashes near the Denver exit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital gets the call that the victims are headed its way, and springs into action.

The Ephrata hospital and two local fire companies, Lincoln Fire Company and Pioneer Fire Company, all practiced their emergency skills last week in a decontamination drill set up in the parking lot outside the hospital’s Health Pavilion.

Hospital staff, firefighters and 28 volunteer “victims” ran through the drill.

The victims first received realistic makeup to simulate their injuries, and wore tags around their necks describing the nature of those injuries. Most of the victims, or patients, were hospital employees and their families, who volunteered their time to help with the drill.

Hospital staff from its Disaster Response Team assembled equipment and supplies. Other staff set up a decontamination tent and a treatment tent in the parking lot. Nearby, the fire companies set up a larger decontamination “shower,” powered by hoses.

The patients, some who were wearing their bathing suits under their clothes, paraded out of the hospital and walked through the fire company shower and then over to a decontamination area, where staff members “checked” their radiation levels. Some of the patients then were sent through the decontamination tent, where staff wearing special protective suits and hoods scrubbed them and used hoses to further wash them down. Other patients waited in wheelchairs and received additional medical attention, as needed.

Inside the hospital, in a mock command center, other hospital staffers acted out their roles, managing workers needed to respond to the crisis, notifying other state and federal agencies, and making sure the neighborhood and other patients were safe.

The hospital regularly conducts such emergency drills, so staff can practice their technique.

“We drill so we will be ready when a real-life emergency happens,” said Kim Stonebraker, manager of safety, security and emergency management at the hospital. “We are very grateful to be able to drill with our community emergency response partners at the local fire companies. Together, we all can sharpen our skills so we can be at the top of our game to serve our community and keep it safe.”

