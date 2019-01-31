WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital hosts heart month event

Learn about healthy cooking and heart health at the free Love Your Heart program to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Ephrata Health Pavilion, 175 Martin Ave., Ephrata.

The event features heart-related educational sessions about heart failure and atrial fibrillation and a heart-healthy cooking demonstration. Also, participants can get a free blood pressure screening and free health information. Registration is required for this event by calling 855-237-4222.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital hosts diabetes education classes

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital offers several diabetes education classes. For more information or to register for any class, call the Wellness Center at 717-721-8790.

Taking Charge of Your Diabetes Review class will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 19 and 26, at the WellSpan Cocalico Health Center, 63 W. Church St., Stevens. This review is for those individuals who have already completed the 10-hour diabetes class. This program reviews meal planning, carb counting, recipe modification, treatment options, dealing with unexpected situations and goal setting. The fee varies, as the program is covered in part by Medicare and most health insurance plans.

Taking Charge of Your Diabetes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 4 to March 11, in the conference rooms at the WellSpan Ephrata Health Pavilion, 175 Martin Ave., Ephrata. The program includes 10 hours of group instruction, initial assessment and follow up. The program is covered all or in part by Medicare and most health insurance plans.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital offers Health Talks, Classes

WellSpan will offer a variety of wellness classes in February. For more information and to register please call the Wellness Center at 717-721-8790.

Heartsaver First Aid will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the WellSpan Cocalico Health Center, 63 W. Church St., Stevens. The course is designed to meet the requirements of childcare worker and/or emergency response teams. Students will learn how to respond and manage an emergency. Fee is $35.

Heartsaver Adult, Child & Infant CPR with AED Training will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the WellSpan Cocalico Health Center, 63 W. Church St., Stevens. This course teaches CPR, relief of choking for adults, children and infants, and instruction on the Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Fee is $50.

Basic Life Support-CPR will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the WellSpan Cocalico Health Center, 63 W. Church St., Stevens. The course covers adult and pediatric CPR, two-rescuer scenarios and use of a bag mask. Foreign body airway obstruction and use of an automated external defibrillation (AED) are also included. Fee is $55.

A grocery store tour will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Adamstown. Join a WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital registered dietitian in the aisles of a local supermarket and learn about reading food labels and comparison shopping. Fee is $5.

Learning program offered for families with young children

Grow the Seed of Learning will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. at the Keystone Villa at Ephrata, 100 N. State St., Ephrata.

This free program is designed for families with children ages 2 to 4. Classes offer helpful tips on early childhood education in a playful environment. Local medical and school district professionals will present the classes.

Registration is required by calling 717-738-6667 or by going to the website planttheseedoflearning.org.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital hosts bariatric surgery program

Learn more about surgery for weight loss from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Ephrata Health Pavilion, 175 Martin Ave., Ephrata.

This free seminar provides an overview of the WellSpan Bariatric Surgery program including preoperative education and surgical procedures, medical weight management and patient expectations and outcomes. For more information or to register, call 717-721-8795.