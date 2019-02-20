WellSpan report highlights $190.3 million 2018 community benefit
WellSpan Health provided $190.3 million in community benefit to southcentral Pennsylvania, according to the regional health system’s 2018 Community Benefit Report released last month.
The report, titled “Building Healthier Communities Together,” highlights the many ways that the region’s only locally-based, locally-governed health system has worked over the past year to address important community health needs &tstr; with particular emphasis on leveraging key partnerships &tstr; throughout Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
“As a charitable, mission-focused organization, WellSpan Health &tstr; including its more than 20,000 employees, volunteers and medical staff members — is passionate about ensuring the good health of those who live here in central Pennsylvania,” said Steven Hovis, chair of the WellSpan Health Board of Directors. “This is our home, and these are our neighbors. We’re proud of our team’s efforts, every day, to make central Pennsylvania the healthiest, strongest and most vibrant area we all know it can be. After all, it’s what neighbors do.”
In addition to WellSpan’s community benefit activities, Summit Health &tstr; which officially joined WellSpan Health on Nov. 1 &tstr; provided $56.1 million in community benefit in 2018. The report can be found at SummitHealth.org/AnnualReport.
WellSpan’s $190.3 million in total community benefit included:
• $15.2 million, which represents the cost to provide free care to patients who participated in the Financial Assistance Program.
• $12.3 million, which represents the cost to support services that provided discounted medical, dental and pharmaceutical care to people in need.
• $12.9 million in community programs and outreach.
• $149.9 million in costs greater than what was paid to WellSpan to care for Medicaid enrollees.
Some of WellSpan’s noteworthy community benefit activities from 2018 included:
• Training more than 2,800 individuals through WellSpan Philhaven’s Mental Health First Aid and Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) courses.
• Helping more than 6,000 community members lose weight through WellSpan’s sixth annual 10 Pound Throwdown weight-loss challenge. Participants lost nearly 16,000 pounds combined by eating healthier and being physically active.
• Working with Ephrata Public Library and REAL Life Community Services to develop the Northern Lancaster County Community Hub, which will provide convenient access to health and social services for local residents.
• Partnering with the Francis J. Dixon Foundation to establish a community health and wellness center in Lebanon, with the goal of improving access to primary care, behavioral health and other essential health services in Lebanon County.
• Partnering with the City of York to identify and meet local health needs, including providing and funding a WellSpan primary care physician to serve as medical director for the city’s Bureau of Health.
Every three years, WellSpan partners with community organizations and local coalitions to conduct Community Health Needs Assessments across the region served by the health system. The assessments enable WellSpan to identify specific community health needs and develop strategies to address them, which are reflected in WellSpan’s Community Health Improvement Plan.
The Community Benefit Report reflects WellSpan’s progress over the past year toward addressing the health priorities laid out in the Community Health Improvement Plan.
To read the 2018 Community Benefit Report, visit WellSpan.org/Neighbors.
