West Cocalico follows Adamstown’s lead on SRO
West Cocalico supervisors seem poised to follow Adamstown Borough’s lead in suggesting that the East Cocalico Police Department work directly with the Cocalico School District to engage a school resource officer in the district.
Several years ago, four local municipalities, Adamstown and Denver boroughs and East and West Cocalico townships, shared a police department. Now, Adamstown and West Cocalico Township both use the Ephrata Police Department instead.
Under a new proposal to employ a School Resource Officer (SRO), the school district will use a grant to partially fund the project, and then chip in a share of what’s left, and each municipality in the school district would pay a percentage of the remainder.
Adamstown’s board has a different idea: in a letter sent to Cocalico School District Superintendent Ella Musser Nov. 15, council recaps discussion from a meeting earlier in the month:
“Council is unanimously in support of having an SRO, however we feel that it is in the best interest of the citizens that East Cocalico Township Police Department and the Cocalico School Board deal directly with each other on a contract for the SRO without (sic) involvement of Adamstown Borough.”
In a meeting Nov. 19, West Cocalico’s board discussed feeling much the same way.
What West Cocalico’s board wants everyone to know if that they are 100% in favor of having an SRO in the schools.
“I’m all for an SRO,” said chairman James J. Stoner. “I always was, and I always will be … my whole problem with it is how we’re funding it.”
Citing a whole battery of operational issues and requirements for measuring municipal obligations, chairman James J. Stoner said paying the SRO the same way that the district handles any other special costs, through the joint collection of property tax, would alleviate a lot of issues around counting students and determining shared costs.
“The township has got to get an attorney, review a contract … “ Stoner said.
Supervisor Leon Eby had similar thoughts.
“I think (the SRO) is a great idea,” Eby said. “It is a whole lot less complex if there is one entity that deals with it.”
In the end, the board voted to have a letter put together with a similar sentiment as that expressed by Adamstown — but that letter will take time to draft.
Earlier in the meeting, the board addressed various bridge and road fixes.
Roadmaster Tom Showalter reported that the road crew put in drain tiles on Hickory Road in order to deal with puddling that had been occurring since April.
“I’ve had numerous comments about the road being dry now,” Showalter said.
“It’s a dramatic improvement,” Stoner said.
Road crews also dealt with downed “stop” signs and other traffic signs, including a “stop ahead” sign on Indiantown Road.
As for the Sandy Hill Road bridge that connects Sandy Hill Road to Stobers Dam Road near Indian Lake, only one side has been fixed so far.
Township staff verified that after a truck hit the bridge three or four years ago, West Cocalico filed a request for insurance money. Now, the money has just arrived, and officials are looking at how to seal out water and keep the bridge in good shape.
“Personally, I like that bridge,” Stoner said. “I’m a little concerned about what frost will do to it this year.”
In other news, supervisors passed a final township budget. The balanced budget includes total revenues of just over $2.9 million, and comes with a tax hike, bringing property tax rates to 1.91 percent.
Justin Stoltzfus is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
-
