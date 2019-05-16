Home   >   News   >   What it’s all about

What it’s all about

By on May 16, 2019

Steady rain can’t dampen success of 30th Mother’s Day convoy

An estimated 700 trucks rolled from Burle Industries in Lancaster through the rain down 222 North to Brownstown, before eventually traveling through Akron and downtown Ephrata before its return. Ben Lee, the regional director for Make-A-Wish in Philadelphia, Delaware and the Susquehanna Valley, said there were still 545 vehicles in the rain-soaked event that saw spirits and funds raised soar. “In 30 years we have had more than 10,000 trucks that have raised more than $7 million for Make-A-Wish here in the Susquehanna Valley,” Lee said Tuesday. “Of course the rain was a big bummer and it dampened some of the numbers on the day… oh, but not the enthusiasm of the drivers. Everybody knew the day was going to be wet, nasty and cold, but that didn’t stop 545 truck drivers, men and women, from turning out…which is awesome.” The goal this year was $550,000, but the final numbers won’t come in until June. One special feature for the 30th year was having families of Make-A-Wish children who’ve died ride along in a bus provided by Executive Coach.

The rain didn’t dampen the spirit of these convoy watchers taking shelter under the bridge near Schaum’s Corner in Brownstown. Photo by Dick Wanner. 

 

Convoy viewers silhouetted as they stay under the cover of a bridge during Sunday’s rainstorm. Photo by Dick Wanner.

 

An iconic fire company mascot also got a ride in the convoy. Photo by Dick Wanner.

Zachary Moyer is shown getting ready to ride the convoy with his dad, Matthew Moyer, driving the big 18 wheeler. Zachary had his name on the truck as a Make-a-Wish child. Even in the rain Zachary was excited to go for the 23 mile trip. Photo by Carol Stark. 

 

The Muckle/Carvell families watch the Make A Wish convey in Ephrata, PA on May 12, 2019. Photo by Kirk Neidermyer. 

 

Here they come down Route 272, leaving Akron and into Ephrata, on a very rainy Mother’s Day. Photo by Kirk Neidermyer. 

 

Jade Klein, 9 years old, 4th grade at Providence Elementary School is a Type 1 diabetic that is undergoing chemo for mass on her optic nerve. Photo by Kirk Neidermyer. 

