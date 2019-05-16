What it’s all about
Steady rain can’t dampen success of 30th Mother’s Day convoy
An estimated 700 trucks rolled from Burle Industries in Lancaster through the rain down 222 North to Brownstown, before eventually traveling through Akron and downtown Ephrata before its return. Ben Lee, the regional director for Make-A-Wish in Philadelphia, Delaware and the Susquehanna Valley, said there were still 545 vehicles in the rain-soaked event that saw spirits and funds raised soar. “In 30 years we have had more than 10,000 trucks that have raised more than $7 million for Make-A-Wish here in the Susquehanna Valley,” Lee said Tuesday. “Of course the rain was a big bummer and it dampened some of the numbers on the day… oh, but not the enthusiasm of the drivers. Everybody knew the day was going to be wet, nasty and cold, but that didn’t stop 545 truck drivers, men and women, from turning out…which is awesome.” The goal this year was $550,000, but the final numbers won’t come in until June. One special feature for the 30th year was having families of Make-A-Wish children who’ve died ride along in a bus provided by Executive Coach.
Convoy viewers silhouetted as they stay under the cover of a bridge during Sunday’s rainstorm. Photo by Dick Wanner.
An iconic fire company mascot also got a ride in the convoy. Photo by Dick Wanner.
