Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza set for Saturday

By on October 16, 2019

The last Party on the Plaza for the season is Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St. in downtown Ephrata.

Enjoy a festive atmosphere, live music, adult beverages and food available for purchase. Cajun Culture Catering will be on hand. The Pressed Plate is back, along with D&B’z Food and Big Chippers. Adult beverages will be provided by Weathered Vineyards, St Boniface and the VFW. Laura the Cookie Lady will also be at the party.

This month’s entertainment is Bjorn & Francois. Be sure to arrive at 4:30 p.m. to enjoy Denver native Mike Gordan. Bjorn & Francois will take the stage from 5 to 8 p.m.

The duo, consisting of Bjorn Jacobsen on guitar and vocals and Francois Byers on keyboards, describe their music as “Delta-Gypsy-Grass & Theatrical-Dark-Folk.” Come out to see them to find out what on earth that means. You won’t be disappointed.

Volunteers are needed to help set up for this community event. If you are interested in helping out, contact Mainspring of Ephrata at 717-721-6196 or email lisa@mainspringofephrata.org.

For more information about the events, visit whistlestoppartyontheplaza.com. Interested food and retail vendors can contact the Party on the Plaza Night Market committee through the website for information or to be added to the contact list for next year.

