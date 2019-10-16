Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza set for Saturday
The last Party on the Plaza for the season is Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St. in downtown Ephrata.
Enjoy a festive atmosphere, live music, adult beverages and food available for purchase. Cajun Culture Catering will be on hand. The Pressed Plate is back, along with D&B’z Food and Big Chippers. Adult beverages will be provided by Weathered Vineyards, St Boniface and the VFW. Laura the Cookie Lady will also be at the party.
This month’s entertainment is Bjorn & Francois. Be sure to arrive at 4:30 p.m. to enjoy Denver native Mike Gordan. Bjorn & Francois will take the stage from 5 to 8 p.m.
The duo, consisting of Bjorn Jacobsen on guitar and vocals and Francois Byers on keyboards, describe their music as “Delta-Gypsy-Grass & Theatrical-Dark-Folk.” Come out to see them to find out what on earth that means. You won’t be disappointed.
Volunteers are needed to help set up for this community event. If you are interested in helping out, contact Mainspring of Ephrata at 717-721-6196 or email lisa@mainspringofephrata.org.
For more information about the events, visit whistlestoppartyontheplaza.com. Interested food and retail vendors can contact the Party on the Plaza Night Market committee through the website for information or to be added to the contact list for next year.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Latest News
-
Ephrata student named to all-national orchestra
Jamie Chon, an Ephrata High School senior, has been selected...
-
Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza set for Saturday
The last Party on the Plaza for the season is...
-
Gen. Blanck honored by Boy Scouts
More than 50 years after he earned his Eagle Scout...
-
Blind ambition: ‘Wait Until Dark’ a bona fide thriller
For the theater lover who isn’t a fan of musicals,...
- This week at the movies…
-
Baby, I’m a-maized! Check out these corn-fusing labyrinths this fall
With Lancaster County’s many acres of corn fields, the humble...
-
Mutts and motors, Oct. 12
Trackside Room event venue proudly presents the Mutts and Motors...
- Posted October 11, 2019
- 0
-
Ephrata student named to all-national orchestra
Jamie Chon, an Ephrata High School senior, has been...
-
Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza set for Saturday
The last Party on the Plaza for the season...
-
Gen. Blanck honored by Boy Scouts
More than 50 years after he earned his Eagle...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry says:
-
Kailey says:
-
Ruby Cromwell says: