Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza starts May 18

Mainspring of Ephrata will be hosting the Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza on the third Saturday of each month from May through October from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Whistle Stop Plaza, located along Main Street in downtown Ephrata. The community events, which are free to the public and open to all ages, will feature a festive atmosphere, alive with lights, live music, adult beverages, food for purchase and a diverse array of vendors selling their wares (June-September only). The event will be held rain or shine. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the VFW, located at 141 S. State St.

This year’s entertainment line-up is sure to please with a wide variety of musical styles.

May 18 – Quentin Jones

Quentin’s influences include the Beach Boys, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Hendrix, and many more. These artists, along with newer ones, have helped to shape Jones’ guitar playing and sound.

June 15 – Two Pints Shy

Two Pints Shy is back for a third season of performing for us at the Whistle Stop Plaza! They play a wide mix of rock classics from the 70s to current rock and folk, including originals everyone will enjoy singing along with!

July 20 – Maggie Spike

Maggie Spike draws from diverse musical styles including acoustic pop, psych folk, Celtic, reggae, jazz, Americana and world rhythms. Their music is original, poignant and highly entertaining.

August 17 – Mark DeRose

Mark is an incredibly talented singer-songwriter and teacher. He’s always encouraging his young listeners to embrace and enjoy life to its fullest, be creative individuals, and most importantly, confidently be themselves.

September 21 – Any Given Thursday

Any Given Thursday is a two-member acoustic duo covering various Top 100 alternative rock hits from a wide variety of artists including Steve Miller Band, The Eagles and Van Morrison, to Matchbox 20, Tom Petty and Maroon 5.

October 19 – Bjorn & Francois

The duo, consisting of Bjorn Jacobsen on guitar and vocals and Francois Byers on keyboards, describe their music as “Delta-Gypsy-Grass & Theatrical-Dark-Folk.” Come out to see them to find out what on earth that means. We promise you won’t be disappointed!

For more information about the events, visit whistlestopnightmarket.com. Interested food and retail vendors can contact the Party on the Plaza Night Market Committee through the website for information and applications.