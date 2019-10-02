Home   >   News   >   Who will wear the crown?

Who will wear the crown?

By on October 2, 2019

One of these Ephrata High School seniors from the 2019 Homecoming Court will be crowned queen Friday night at halftime of the Mounts’ game against Columbia at War Memorial Field. They are (left to right) Reagan McCarty, Carly Holochuck, Jocelyn Umana, Clara Bollinger, Kate Schwartz and Carol Gerges.

