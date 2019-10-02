Who will wear the crown?
One of these Ephrata High School seniors from the 2019 Homecoming Court will be crowned queen Friday night at halftime of the Mounts’ game against Columbia at War Memorial Field. They are (left to right) Reagan McCarty, Carly Holochuck, Jocelyn Umana, Clara Bollinger, Kate Schwartz and Carol Gerges.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Cocalico’s Student Assistance Program addresses mental health
Nearly 400 students were referred to Cocalico’s Student Assistance Program...
-
Funding of Drug Task Force questioned in East Cocalico
East Cocalico’s support for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force...
-
Ephrata Police withdraw Adamstown shooting range proposal
The Ephrata Police Department formally withdrew their proposed shooting range...
-
Who will wear the crown?
One of these Ephrata High School seniors from the 2019...
-
Joining paws
Lions, local dog group keep bingo tradition alive at the...
-
Deanna Lynn Franc, 21, EHS grad, Country Meadows nurse, loved travel, outdoors, EECC member
Deanna Lynn Franc, 21, of Ephrata, was taken too soon...
-
Meet-the-candidates night at Community Commons Oct. 17
A meet-the-candidates night, co-sponsored by The Ephrata Review and the...
-
Cocalico’s Student Assistance Program addresses mental health
Nearly 400 students were referred to Cocalico’s Student Assistance...
-
Funding of Drug Task Force questioned in East Cocalico
East Cocalico’s support for the Lancaster County Drug Task...
-
Ephrata Police withdraw Adamstown shooting range proposal
The Ephrata Police Department formally withdrew their proposed shooting...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Kailey says:
-
Ruby Cromwell says:
-
Pamela Nolan says: