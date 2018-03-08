TONIGHT: Students Vs. Staff Mounts vs. Mounts Ephrata High School students hope to... Posted March 8, 2018

Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer... Posted March 7, 2018

Membership has its benefits…now more than ever at the Ephrata pool Incentives added as rates rise for the upcoming season here... Posted March 7, 2018

Check those scrapbooks! The 100th Ephrata Fair is rapidly approaching and so is... Posted March 7, 2018

Ephrata Braces for More Weather Our go-to weather person Eric Horst at Millersville University had... Posted March 7, 2018

Shirey Wins Final Iron Chef Event The 12th Iron Chef Cocalico competition was held on Sunday,... Posted March 7, 2018