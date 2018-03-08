Home   >   News   >   TONIGHT: Students Vs. Staff

By on March 8, 2018

Mounts vs. Mounts

 

Ephrata High School students hope to teach their instructors how to win on the hardwood.

The inaugural “Students vs. Staff” basketball game is tomorrow night, Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Ephrata Middle School Gym.

Event planners suggest attendees donate $5 to see the Mini-THON event which raises funds for Four Diamonds. The game pits EHS seniors versus EHS staff. Organizers urged the community to bring friends and family and join the fight to end childhood cancer. There will be food, raffles, half-time festivities, and more.

 

