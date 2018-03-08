- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
TONIGHT: Students Vs. Staff
Mounts vs. Mounts
Ephrata High School students hope to teach their instructors how to win on the hardwood.
The inaugural “Students vs. Staff” basketball game is tomorrow night, Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Ephrata Middle School Gym.
Event planners suggest attendees donate $5 to see the Mini-THON event which raises funds for Four Diamonds. The game pits EHS seniors versus EHS staff. Organizers urged the community to bring friends and family and join the fight to end childhood cancer. There will be food, raffles, half-time festivities, and more.
