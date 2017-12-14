- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Who’s on 2017 JINGLE BELL TROLLEY TOUR?
The Ephrata Alliance’s fourth annual Jingle Bell Trolley Tour took place on Friday, 12/8, and Saturday, 12/9. Riders enjoyed the Christmas lights of Ephrata while traveling by trolley and were tasked to vote for their favorite decorated home. The winner was the Buckwalter home at 54 Spruce Street. (Bob Buckwalter’s Enduring Brilliance)
If you would like to view the homes on the tour, the route is as follows:
#1- 1120 Lincoln Heights Ave
#2- 1 Dutchland Ave
#3- 69 Brookfield Dr
#4- 33 Horseshoe
#5- 35 Autumn Blaze Way
#6- 54 Spruce St
#7- 96 Highland Ave
#8- 34 E Main St
#9- 349 E Fulton St
#10- 250 Tom Ave
#11- 25 Circle Dr
#12- 722 Pershing Ave
“Thank you to the community for helping us to raise over $5,000,” said Sue Burkholder, the Trolley Tour Committee Chair. ” This money will be put towards future Ephrata Alliance events that help to enrich our community.”
The support of the local business owners, homeowners, and the small army we had to plan and execute the event made this event a huge success,” says .
If you would like to join the planning committee for next year, please contact Sue Burkholder at 717-733-6123.
