- Beer: the real holiday spirit
- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
Who’s first?
Photo by Carol Stark
Little Jacob Les joined his brother, Elijah, and parents Max and Diana Les at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital and became the first baby born there in 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. The Myerstown couple just moved here from the state of Washington and received a special gift basket for having the new year’s first baby at WECH, courtesy of The Ephrata Review and sponsors.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Who’s first?
Photo by Carol Stark Little Jacob Les joined his brother,...
-
VFW helps with soldier’s remains
On Friday, Dec. 14, 75-year-old Barbara Dixon drove three hours...
-
EDO votes in permanent board
Strong group of local leaders will direct new Ephrata economic...
-
Cookie Lady already expanding business
A little more than a month after her first sale,...
-
Scratch Bakes to hold benefit for local family
In early 2018, 1-year-old Wesley Myers was diagnosed with neuroblastoma,...
-
Barons prevail over Ephrata & Cocalico
Quality over quantity is the mantra for the Ephrata wrestling...
-
Warwick withstands late rally to hold off Ephrata
Leading 33-13 at the half Tuesday in Ephrata, Warwick’s boys...
-
Who’s first?
Photo by Carol Stark Little Jacob Les joined his...
-
VFW helps with soldier’s remains
On Friday, Dec. 14, 75-year-old Barbara Dixon drove three...
-
EDO votes in permanent board
Strong group of local leaders will direct new Ephrata...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Melissa Reem says:
-
Melissa Reem says:
-
Keith Martin says: