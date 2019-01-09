Home   >   News   >   Who’s first?

Who’s first?

By on January 9, 2019

Photo by Carol Stark

Little Jacob Les joined his brother, Elijah, and parents Max and Diana Les at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital and became the first baby born there in 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. The Myerstown couple just moved here from the state of Washington and received a special gift basket for having the new year’s first baby at WECH, courtesy of The Ephrata Review and sponsors.

