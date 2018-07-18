- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
You can always bank on Santa
Kris Kringle will once again land at ENB, but greet children after exiting on the ground floor
Santa may be taking the stairs this year before greeting his adoring public, but he will still be arriving in town high atop his tradtional landing spot in downtown Ephrata.
One week after discussion that the big man in red may have to find an alternative location for his arrival, it was confirmed that Santa will indeed be once again be making his first appearance downtown this holiday season on top of the Ephrata National Bank’s roof.
The news came shortly after council approved requests from the Christmas in Ephrata Committee in conjunction with Downtown Ephrata Inc. and the Ephrata Development Organization to celebrate Santa’s arrival and the annual Christmas tree lighting.
“Santa Claus may come to town,” Ephrata Borough Council President Susan Rowe said, after the unanimous ‘yes’ vote.
The Christmas tree lighting will be held in front of ENB.
This year, according to David Boland, chairman of the Christmas in Ephrata Committee, Santa will be presented to the community from the roof of ENB, as in previous years, but Santa will not be lifted from the roof, but will exit through the front doors of the bank with the assistance of firefighters.
The change is a result of safety issues (discussed in last week’s article), and other activities are still in the planning stages.
On Friday, Nov. 23, East Main Street will be closed from State Street to Lake Street, using the Ephrata Fair detour routes from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Council also approved a first-time Holiday Walking Tour and caroling on Friday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., using the Whistle Stop Plaza and adjacent parking lot.
The walking tour will begin at the Whistle Stop Plaza and continue along Main Street.
The train station building will be the site of Santa’s cottage from Nov. 12 until after Christmas. The early November date includes time for set-up and creating a “Winter Wonderland” at the Whistle Stop Plaza.
In other news:
Despite a “no” vote from Rowe, borough council agreed to donate $110,000 to the Ephrata Recreation Center at their monthly meeting Monday evening.
Rowe was the lone dissenter regarding the donation, which will be used for capital improvements at the rec center.
Council Vice-president Thomas Reinhold was absent.
The funds will be coming from the borough’s capital budget, due to an MS4 storm water project that came in under budget and for which the borough received grant money.
“While I appreciate the Ephrata Recreation Center and the many things they do for the community —Ephrata Borough and areas beyond — I am not certain the residents of our borough should be asked to fund the entire amount,” Rowe said. “As I’ve stated many times over my years on council, we have the largest percentage of our population living below the poverty line in the county, second only to Lancaster City.
“I realize this money is available because of MS4 funding coming in under budget, but does that mean we should spend our savings?” Rowe asked. “Should Ephrata Borough residents cover the entire request when residents of other communities also benefit?”
Jim Summers, executive director of the rec center, explained the need for three projects to be completed at the center.
The pool filter must be replaced, the assembly room HVAC needs to be repaired or replaced, and funding is needed to complete payments for the recently replaced locker room HVAC.
The last project cost $42,000 and the rec has paid $23,000 so far.
Summers explained that some necessary projects that had been completed, like the new water treatment system, had been paid from the operating fund, which has created a deficit.
The rec center is a not-for-profit organization, a designation that depends on whether an organization charges for services.
The rec does charge for pool memberships, Summers said, but the rec center is also an important part of the community.
A number of area organizations are given discounted or free rental for using the facilities, Summers said, including Ephrata Lacrosse, Ephrata Borough, Leo’s Helping Paws, and Ephrata Women’s Club.
Those discounts equate to about $5,200 in lost revenue, he said.
Discounted memberships are also given to Ephrata borough and township employees, and free memberships for active military.
Other discounts are given on a need basis, he said, for financial or disability reasons.
The discounted memberships amount to $8,580 in lost revenue, he said.
In addition, the rec center also has a scholarship fund in the amount of $41,000, used to assist children on the assisted lunch programs in area schools.
Day passes are also provided for children who cannot afford them.
In addition, Akron cut the rec donation from their budget due to the Rails to Trails Project.
At the borough’s work session meeting earlier in the month, Summers told the council that the rec center continues to solicit for donations and holds fund-raisers regularly, explaining they are doing all they can.
Rowe expressed her appreciation for Summers’ commitment to the rec center and also thanked the center’s board of directors for their hard work and fund-raising efforts.
“It’s not that long ago it appeared that the recreation center was on a downward slide and through the dedication of Jim and the board, they’ve dug in their feet and stopped that slide, turned the corner and begun a slow and steady climb back up the hill,” Rowe said.
Rowe said she could also appreciate the urgency to complete the repairs, and realized the repairs would benefit the community.
Council agreed to give the rec center the donation, with $20,000 allotted for the locker room HVAC; $30,000 for the pool filter; and $60,000 for the assembly room HVAC replacement.
In another matter, the Fourth of July fireworks might be gone, but they are not forgotten.
President Rowe asked Police Chief William Harvey if there was anything in the laws concerning fireworks that dealt with how many days fireworks could be set before and after a holiday or event.
Chief Harvey said allowable dates have not been specified.
Many of the council members remarked that fireworks had been set off several days before and several days after the recent holiday.
“I would ask that people be respectful of their neighbors,” said Councilman Ricky Ressler. “People with pets or people with disabilities, it makes it difficult for them, and can be frightening. We had about 10 days of fireworks and that is excessive.”
Mayor Ralph Mowen noted that the law states fireworks cannot be set off within 150 feet of a structure, but added that the law doesn’t seem to be followed.
“There aren’t too many places in the borough where you could do that, but they are,” Mowen said. “When police come, they’re gone. The unfortunate thing is, this is the way it’s going to be, since someone in Harrisburg thought that everybody should be allowed to have fireworks.”
Mowen was referring to the new state law that made Class C fireworks legal for residents.
Chief Harvey said in the first week of July, the police department had 49 calls of fireworks complaints. It was fortunate, Harvey said, that no injuries were reported.
“Fireworks are everywhere now,” Harvey said. “The larger box stores sell them, the grocery stores, everybody’s selling them.”
As early as mid-June, the Pioneer Fire Company was called to a smoldering trash can fire along Irene Avenue after sparklers were thrown into the can while still warm. An engine was used to extinguish the burning trash.
Harvey also commented on the Fourth of July fireworks held at the rec center, reminding council that rain arrived during the evening.
“We got a good show in the nick of time,” Harvey said. “Weather conditions we can’t control, but it was an excellent night in Ephrata, helped by thousands of volunteer hours.”
For this month’s Municipal Moment, County Commissioners Chairman Josh Parsons, and commissioners Craig Lehman and Dennis Stuckey addressed council, giving an update on the state of the county.
Lancaster unemployment is at 3.0 percent, the lowest in 17 years, Parsons said.
The county remains number one in farmland preservation in the nation, Lehman told the council.
The inmate population of the county jail has been reduced and discussion continues on possibly building a new jail.
The county is working to improve fresh water resources, and is working on getting rid of blighted properties, while pooling resources to address opioid addiction, Parsons said.
“We appreciate the good work you do here,” Stuckey told council.
