Zion’s Reformed UCC is closing

Congregation wants to leave a legacy

Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 1356 Apple St., Ephrata, will be closing its doors in April 2020.

“It was a difficult decision to make because there are a lot of memories here for a lot of people,” lamented Steve Gold, a member since 1996. “I’ve only been here a little over 20 years but many of the faithful who are still here have been attending church at Zion’s their whole lives.”

Janice Shirker will remember Zion’s as a place to worship God and a place to meet family and friends who share her faith.

“I especially remember the many children’s programs. The planning and rehearsals. And our adult programs were great fun.”

Carol Hildebrand describes Zion’s as “a faith-centered community that welcomed everyone without judgment through good times and struggles.” She also mentioned the variety of outreach programs that were offered including starting a support group for people suffering with depression and bi-polar disorders. “We kept faith and hope during our struggles.”

Zion’s congregation has been a part of the Lincoln section of Ephrata since 1852. It was originally a Union Church, meaning it shared a building with another congregation, Salem Lutheran. Groundbreaking for the current building on Apple Street, was held in April 1901 and dedicated in June 1902. Known by some as “the Back Church” it now shares a parking lot with Salem Lutheran, the front church. The stately brick church features beautiful stained-glass windows, hardwood floors and a stenciled ceiling.

Although the congregation is dissolving, church council is looking for ways to continue the ministry that has been a part of Lincoln for more than 160 years. All-you-can-eat beef pot pie dinners, concerts and movie nights, and the always popular Easter egg hunts have been regular events at Zion’s. Maintaining a church presence in the community is very important to the members of the church.

Many churches have closed in recent years and the buildings are torn down or converted to apartments or other businesses. Zion’s doesn’t want that to happen in Lincoln.

“We think this is a wonderful opportunity for another church group to take possession of this beautiful building and continue to do God’s work in the community,” Gold said.

Now decked out for the Christmas season, services continue to be held every Sunday morning at 8:45, but plans are underway for a final service of celebration to be held the Sunday after Easter, April 19, 2020. No details are available at this time, but it will be a celebration and remembrance of the ministry of Zion’s.

For more information about Zion’s, or if you know of a group who might be interested in maintaining the building as a house of worship, contact Council President Michelle Fisher at 717-271-8775, or by email at michellynn81@gmail.com.