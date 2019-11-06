Ronald K. Good
81, Ephrata, educator, LVC admission worker, was active in Lutheran Synod
Ronald K. Good, 81, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
He was the husband of June Good, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage in May.
Ron was a 1959 graduate of Millersville University. He taught high school math and later became a guidance counselor. He ended his career in education as senior assistant director of admissions at Lebanon Valley College.
Ron was also active in the Lutheran church, serving as chair of the executive board of the Central Pennsylvania Synod, vice president of the Lower Susquehanna Valley Synod and member of the Commission for Woman in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters: Beth Corl, wife of Tony of Akron; Barb Bauder of Akron; and a son: Brian Good, husband of Jayne Good of Akron; six grandchildren: Lyndsay Dahl, Logan Corl, Devon Reed, Taylor Ziegler, Erin Rudy and Mason Rudy; and four great-grandchildren: Ruby, Lola, Nora, Cael and a fifth due in December; and a brother: Dennis Good of Franklin, Tenn.
Ron was preceded in death by son-in-law: Joseph Bauder.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. There will be no viewing; interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Warwick grad elected county’s first female DA
Incumbent Akron Borough Council President Williamson’s run as a Democrat...
-
Her own ‘Band of Brothers’
Sister remembers her four brothers who served in World War...
-
Ephrata’s ‘Cookie Lady’ to appear on Food Network Christmas competition
Right after she finished the first holiday season of baking...
-
Tasting room coming next to Javateas
A tasting room serving distilled spirits created in York County...
-
Time to get in the spirit…
Time to get in the spirit… Be sure to come...
-
Sensenigs married 50 years
H. Lamar and Judy Sensenig were married on Nov. 1,...
-
William T. Sherman, 88, helped grow Royer Pharmacy, Ephrata S.B. member, enjoyed travel, technology
William T. Sherman, 88, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Warwick grad elected county’s first female DA
Incumbent Akron Borough Council President Williamson’s run as a...
-
Her own ‘Band of Brothers’
Sister remembers her four brothers who served in World...
-
Ephrata’s ‘Cookie Lady’ to appear on Food Network Christmas competition
Right after she finished the first holiday season of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Patrick Burns says:
-
Michael C Upton says:
-
Gregory Paulson says: