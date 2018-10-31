Home   >   Obituaries   >   Aaron I. Weaver, 81, pastor at Blue Ball COB, enjoyed working on his farm, loving family man

Aaron I. Weaver, 81, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy after a difficult 1.5 year journey with dementia. Prior to that, he was a resident of Keytons Villa, Ephrata.

Born in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Aaron M. and Emma Weaver.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years: Judy (Hibshman) Weaver, who passed away in 2012; along with his siblings: Edna, Verna, Ivan, Edith and Emma.

In his years before dementia, he was a gentle, caring, loving husband, dad, grandpa, great- grandpa, pastor, farmer and friend. He loved working on the farm which he continued to do until his illness. He was a faithful steadfast Christian man living his life daily for the Lord and sharing his faith with many others.

He was a member of Blue Ball Church of the Brethren and served on the ministry team, where he was a pastor and minister of visitation for over 30 years.

He is survived by his children: Audrey, wife of Ken Mull of Lebanon; Cindy, wife of Jay Laughman of Ephrata; Randy, husband of Wanda (Weber) Weaver of Detroit, Maine; Brian, husband of Denise (Scott) Weaver, Ephrata; Lamar, husband of Jolynne (Kreider) Weaver, Ephrata; Merle, husband of Aimee (Kauffman) Weaver of Cochranville; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Anna Mary, wife of Paul Hurst; Irvin Weaver; Melvin, husband of Anna Weaver; and George, husband of Evelyn Weaver.

Services were held Oct. 29 at Midway Reception Center, Lititz, with Pastors Galen Weaver, Quentin Rissler and Jeff Stauffer officiating. Interment took place at the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Lititz.

Memorial contributions in Aaron’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552; or Keystone Villa, 100 N. State St., Ephrata PA 17522.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be offered at: stradlingfuneralhome.com.

