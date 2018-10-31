- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Aaron I. Weaver, 81, pastor at Blue Ball COB, enjoyed working on his farm, loving family man
Aaron I. Weaver, 81, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy after a difficult 1.5 year journey with dementia. Prior to that, he was a resident of Keytons Villa, Ephrata.
Born in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Aaron M. and Emma Weaver.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years: Judy (Hibshman) Weaver, who passed away in 2012; along with his siblings: Edna, Verna, Ivan, Edith and Emma.
In his years before dementia, he was a gentle, caring, loving husband, dad, grandpa, great- grandpa, pastor, farmer and friend. He loved working on the farm which he continued to do until his illness. He was a faithful steadfast Christian man living his life daily for the Lord and sharing his faith with many others.
He was a member of Blue Ball Church of the Brethren and served on the ministry team, where he was a pastor and minister of visitation for over 30 years.
He is survived by his children: Audrey, wife of Ken Mull of Lebanon; Cindy, wife of Jay Laughman of Ephrata; Randy, husband of Wanda (Weber) Weaver of Detroit, Maine; Brian, husband of Denise (Scott) Weaver, Ephrata; Lamar, husband of Jolynne (Kreider) Weaver, Ephrata; Merle, husband of Aimee (Kauffman) Weaver of Cochranville; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Anna Mary, wife of Paul Hurst; Irvin Weaver; Melvin, husband of Anna Weaver; and George, husband of Evelyn Weaver.
Services were held Oct. 29 at Midway Reception Center, Lititz, with Pastors Galen Weaver, Quentin Rissler and Jeff Stauffer officiating. Interment took place at the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Lititz.
Memorial contributions in Aaron’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552; or Keystone Villa, 100 N. State St., Ephrata PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be offered at: stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Births – Reported Oct. 31, 2018
BEILER, Jonas Jr. and Elizabeth (Lapp), Parkesburg, a son, at...
-
Local haunts
The haunting season is upon us. Ghouls, goblins, and ghosts...
-
See ‘Anne of Avonlea’ this weekend
50 years ago, in 1968, the first play was performed...
-
Hopin Around: With a quack, quack here…
…and a quack, quack there, Mike and Kristen Brubaker will...
- This week at the movies…
-
Learn about the Ice Age in Pennsylvania
Visit the Eicher Arts Center in Ephrata on Nov....
-
Edward D. LeGar, 72, Herman Ewell driver, enjoyed air shows, toy collector, great storyteller
Edward D. LeGar, 72, of Hamburg, passed away on Monday,...
-
Births – Reported Oct. 31, 2018
BEILER, Jonas Jr. and Elizabeth (Lapp), Parkesburg, a son,...
-
Local haunts
The haunting season is upon us. Ghouls, goblins, and...
-
See ‘Anne of Avonlea’ this weekend
50 years ago, in 1968, the first play was...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Yoder says:
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says: