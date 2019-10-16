Ada S. Reiff, 93, Ephrata, homemaker, member of New Holland Mennonite Church

Ada S. Reiff, 93, of Ephrata, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Fleetwood.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey S. Fox, in 1978, and her second husband, Elam M. Reiff, in 1999.

Born in West Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Lizzie (Sauder) Shirk.

A homemaker, she was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.

Surviving are three children: Leon S. Fox, Denver; Marlin S. married to Esther (Zimmerman) Fox, Owen, Wisc.; Edna S. married to Ivan Martin, Jr., Fleetwood; a daughter-in-law: Mary Z. (Leid) Fox, Ephrata; a son-in-law: Daniel, married to Erla (Reiff) Zimmerman, Shippensburg; seven step-children: Alta, widow of Paul Rissler, Martindale; Mary, married to Allen Zimmerman, East Earl; Vera, married to Walter Brubaker, Fleetwood; Esther, married to Ben Oberholtzer; Lizzie, married to Aaron Horning, all of Shiloh, Ohio; Paul, married to Verna Reiff; and Edwin, married to Emma Reiff, all of Leola; 30 grandchildren; 73 step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son: Alvin S. Fox; a daughter: Esther S. Zimmerman; and three step-children: Martha married to John Zimmerman; Chester, married to Anna Reiff; and Edna, married to Melvin Martin.

Services were held Oct. 14 at Groffdale Mennonite (Frame) Church, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.