Adam J. Roark, 42, EHS grad, Iraq vet, Star Wars, Lego collectibles dealer, avid skier

Adam J. Roark, 42, formerly of Ephrata, passed away at his home in Lock Haven on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

He was born in Lancaster on Nov. 19, 1976, the son of Douglas and Debra Fitzkee and James and Deborah Roark.

Adam was a 1995 graduate of Ephrata High School where he played baseball. Following graduation, he attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology before being called to active military duty. Adam served with honor in the U.S. Army, being deployed to Iraq four times before his honorable discharge in 2013.

He enjoyed collecting, buying and selling Star Wars memorabilia and exquisite Lego kits. He had a passion for snow skiing and was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, 76ers, and Phillies. Adam also adored and spoiled his cats: Dusty, Dekes and Maya.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by six siblings: James, husband of Stephanie Roark, and their children, Brandon, Noah and Hunter; Josh Roark and Justine Ney, and their children, Taylor Roschel and Addalyn Roark; Lisa, wife of Tommy Ambrose, and their children, Gabrielle and Tyler Rankin, Alivia Roark; Jennifer Roark, and her children, Alexander James Roark, Chase Gabriel Abreu, and Olivia Hope Morgan; Ryan, husband of Valerie Roark, and their child, Kadyn; Jarred, husband of Michelle Roark, and their children, Charlotte Eichman, Jaclyn and Madeline Roark; his grandmother: Helen Boyer; and several aunts, uncles, cousins.

A celebration of life was held Nov. 16 at Real Life Church of God, East Petersburg. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, c/o Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting moriartyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Moriarty Funeral Home, Lock Haven.