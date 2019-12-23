Alfred J. Spoo, 82, Record Express nature columnist, electrician, taxidermist, had strong faith

Alfred J. Spoo, 82, formerly of Rothsville, passed away at Moravian Manor on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

He was born in Lancaster to the late Warren G. Spoo and Johanna (Jaggi) Spoo Lutz. Al’s wife, Arlene H. (Eshleman) Spoo, died in 2008.

He graduated from Rothsville High School and worked as a commercial construction electrician. Al retired to work part-time caring for others and began to focus on his passion for nature. He wrote and illustrated four books on shells, nature and butterflies, as well as being a columnist for the Lititz Record Express for 25 years.

Al’s many interests and passions included oil and watercolor painting, taxidermy and his collections of insects, shells, and mussels. A self-educated born naturalist, Al was a frequent guest of Jack Hubley on WGAL. His insect collection now resides at Millersville University, and his freshwater mussel collection is in the care of the North Museum of Nature and Science.

He was active in many clubs, including the Lancaster Butterfly and Entomological Club, Lancaster County Garden Club, Lititz Garden Club, and the Rothsville Historical Society.

Having a strong faith in God, Al enjoyed sharing the Bible with others by serving as a church deacon, usher and Sunday school teacher.

Al is survived by his six children: Mary L., wife of Richard Ulrich, Lititz; George A. Spoo, and life partner Kathy Horn, Mount Joy; David L. Spoo, husband of Jodie (Hager), Lititz; Joyce A., wife of Nicholas Eavenson, Lititz; Ruby A. Spoo, Mount Joy; and Joel A., Spoo, husband of Karen (Braun), Mountville; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his life partner: Bernadine Alspach.

A viewing and celebration of Al’s life took place Monday, Dec. 23, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment was in Rothsville United Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a contribution in Al’s memory to the Lancaster Conservancy, 117 S. West End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.

