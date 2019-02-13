Alfred M. Korenkiewicz, 72, finance worker, OMPH member, devoted to loved ones, Eagles fan
Alfred Michael Korenkiewicz, 72, of Ephrata, known by family and friends as Al, crossed over to heaven, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
He was born in Chester to the late Joseph and Stella (Dzerbinski) Korenkiewicz, and was the husband of Mary L. Korenkiewicz, with whom he would have celebrated 45 years of marriage with on Feb. 23.
Al was well known for his devotion to his loved ones, silly humor, friendly demeanor, as well as being an avid Eagles fan. He was a graduate of St Joseph’s University and provided for his family with a successful career in finance. He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Ephrata.
In addition to his wife: Mary; he is survived by his daughters: Jessica, Allison, and Christina; his grandchildren: Elliot and Sophia; son-in-law: Greg; sisters-in-law: Margie and Eva; and by his lifelong best friend: Wes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Edwin and Albin.
Services were held Feb. 9 at the Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata, with The Rev. Fr. John J. McLoughlin C.SS.R as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
