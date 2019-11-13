Alice M. Steffy, 98, Ephrata, Newberry’s worker, mother of three, Grace ECC member
Alice M. Steffy, 98, a longtime resident of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron.
Alice was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Ephrata and worked as a retail clerk in the clothing department at the former Newberry’s in Ephrata.
She is survived by two sons: Donald G. Steffy (Sally Ann) of Ephrata; and Leonard J. Steffy of Leesburg, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Mildred (Eppenstein) Mountz; daughter: Linda Stephens; grandson: Shane Steffy; and five siblings: Harry, Harold, George, Wilson, and Arlene.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 W. Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
