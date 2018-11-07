Home   >   Obituaries   >   Alta G. Wenger, 63, Akron, homemaker, member, of Lime Rock Mennonite Church

Alta G. Wenger, 63, Akron, homemaker, member, of Lime Rock Mennonite Church

By on November 7, 2018

Alta G. Wenger, 63, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Maple Farm Nursing Center after a six-month illness.

She was born in New Holland to the late Menno M. and Anna H. (Gehman) Wenger.

Alta was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her siblings: Lena G. Wenger of Manheim; Martha G. Wenger of Morgantown; Isaac G., married to Louella (Martin) Wenger of Shermandale; Paul G. Wenger of Orrstown; Eli G., married to Luella (Zimmerman) Wenger of Manheim; Menno G., married to Alta (Kurtz) Wenger of Middleburg; Elsie G., married to Stephen Bauman of Manheim; Edith G., married to John Meadows of Lebanon; Anna G., married to Glen Weaver of Millmont; Alice G. Hostetter of New York; Irvin G., married to Anna Mae (Kuhns) Wenger of Three Springs; Ellen G., married to Carl Harter of Lititz; a brother-in-law: E. Clair Hostetter of Ephrata; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister: Freida G. Wenger, in 1958.

Services were held Nov. 7 at Groffdale Mennonite Church, Leola, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *