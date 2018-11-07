- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Alta G. Wenger, 63, Akron, homemaker, member, of Lime Rock Mennonite Church
Alta G. Wenger, 63, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Maple Farm Nursing Center after a six-month illness.
She was born in New Holland to the late Menno M. and Anna H. (Gehman) Wenger.
Alta was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her siblings: Lena G. Wenger of Manheim; Martha G. Wenger of Morgantown; Isaac G., married to Louella (Martin) Wenger of Shermandale; Paul G. Wenger of Orrstown; Eli G., married to Luella (Zimmerman) Wenger of Manheim; Menno G., married to Alta (Kurtz) Wenger of Middleburg; Elsie G., married to Stephen Bauman of Manheim; Edith G., married to John Meadows of Lebanon; Anna G., married to Glen Weaver of Millmont; Alice G. Hostetter of New York; Irvin G., married to Anna Mae (Kuhns) Wenger of Three Springs; Ellen G., married to Carl Harter of Lititz; a brother-in-law: E. Clair Hostetter of Ephrata; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister: Freida G. Wenger, in 1958.
Services were held Nov. 7 at Groffdale Mennonite Church, Leola, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
-
Season of Fine Dining and Festivals at Stoudts
Few places offer so many wonderful experiences as Stoudts. From...
-
Smucker tops King and takes 11th Congressional race
Democrat Jess King’s year-long Congressional campaign received universal praise...
-
Ephrata’s 5th Annual Luminary Tribute set for Nov. 10
Continuing a tradition begun on Veterans Day 2014, The Winters...
-
Remembering Ephrata’s fallen
Anna Kemper was a young woman who volunteered to be...
-
Ruth E. Binner, 97, Reinholds native, was medical assistant to Dr. H.E. Roberts
Ruth E. Binner, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov....
-
Susan Louise (Wike) Shober, 65, Ephrata native, Bollman Hat Co. worker, enjoyed friends and family
Susan Louise (Wike) Shober, daughter of Harry J. and Irene...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
-
Season of Fine Dining and Festivals at Stoudts
Few places offer so many wonderful experiences as Stoudts....
-
Smucker tops King and takes 11th Congressional race
Democrat Jess King’s year-long Congressional campaign received universal...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
David Hibshman says:
-
Yoder says:
-