Amanda ‘Mandi’ N. Sauder, 33, EHS grad, worked at Charlie’s Fuel & Deli, Eagles fan, always smiling

By on October 11, 2017

Amanda “Mandi” N. Sauder, 33, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at WellSpan York Hospital.

She was born in Ephrata to Melvin E. Sauder Jr. and Barbara J. (Franklin) Sauder.

Mandi was a clerk for Charlie’s Fuel & Deli. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Class of 2002, and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandi always had a smile on her face and was there to lend a helping hand to anyone.

In addition to her parents, Mandi is survived by a son: Cohen J. Parvin; and a brother: Greg Sauder.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

