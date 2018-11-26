- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Amos G. Kulp, 81, Alumax retiree, long-time house painter, father of three
Amos G. Kulp, 81, of Manheim, passed away peacefully, at his daughter’s home, on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, surrounded by loving family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Faye Ann (Floyd) Kulp in 2016. He was the eighth child of the late Amos D. and Amelia (Geib) Kulp.
Amos retired from Alumax after 30 years and was a long time house painter.
Surviving are his children: Tawn (Anthony) Battiste of Holtwood; A. Kelly Kulp of Manheim; Tracee (Stephen) Montpetit of Akron; seven grandchildren; and a sister: Ruth (Dave) Shelly of Manheim.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Hospice and Community Care for the care and compassion Amos received.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Amos’ memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Amos G. Kulp, 81, Alumax retiree, long-time house painter, father of three
Amos G. Kulp, 81, of Manheim, passed away peacefully, at...
- Posted November 26, 2018
- 0
-
The Holiday Season Arrives at the Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
As the holiday season arrives at Iron Valley Golf Club...
- Posted November 22, 2018
- 0
-
Welcome to Dental Care of Ephrata
Dr. David Schlosser, owner of Dental Care of Ephrata, has...
- Posted November 22, 2018
- 0
-
Town tree rooted in the love of a little girl
Little Samantha’s eyes lit up when she saw the Christmas...
-
Lighting ceremony, Santa’s arrival this Friday
Amid the blaring music of a brass band and the...
-
Ephrata Twp. supervisors debate Sheetz liquor license
The Sheetz store at 891 E. Main St. in Ephrata...
-
Denver businesses hold ribbon-cuttings
The Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce was proud to...
-
Amos G. Kulp, 81, Alumax retiree, long-time house painter, father of three
Amos G. Kulp, 81, of Manheim, passed away peacefully,...
- November 26, 2018
- 0
-
The Holiday Season Arrives at the Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
As the holiday season arrives at Iron Valley Golf...
- November 22, 2018
- 0
-
Welcome to Dental Care of Ephrata
Dr. David Schlosser, owner of Dental Care of Ephrata,...
- November 22, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eric Lewis says:
-
Helene Heuyard says:
-
Yoder says: