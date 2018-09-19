- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Amos M. Sauder, 89, Ephrata, farmer and truck driver, member of Alive Church, father of four
Amos M. Sauder, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at Landis Homes, Lititz.
He was born in Hinkletown to the late Michael and Anna (Brackbill) Sauder, and was the husband of the late Ruth K. Sauder, who passed away in 2004.
Amos was a member of the Alive Church, formerly Ephrata Mennonite Church. He was a farmer and a truck driver.
Amos is survived by two sons, Ray L., husband of Tammy R. (Mummau) Sauder of Lancaster; Richard “Rick,” husband of Sharon (Cassel) Sauder of Lititz; two daughters, Roxanne, wife of Leon R. Martin of Ephrata; Resie M., wife of Leon Ray Martin of Denver; two brothers: John Sauder of Lititz; Luke, husband of Willa Mae Sauder of Ephrata; 12 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
Services were held Sept. 17 at Landis Homes, West Bethany Chapel, Lititz, with Pastor Jim Lehman and Pastor Jeffrey High officiating. Interment took place in the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Amos’ memory may be made to Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
