Andrew L. Shimko Jr., 70, USMC vet, life member of local clubs, GSM retiree, enjoyed dancing
Andrew L. Shimko Jr., 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home.
Born in Uniontown, he was the son of the late Andrew and Betty (McClelland) Shimko.
He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1967 and joined the Marine Corps. He was the loving husband of Carol (Thomas) Shimko with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
He was employed by U.S. Steel in Homestead and was a volunteer at the Uniontown Fire Company for 16 years. After the steel mill closed, he moved to Ephrata and was employed by GSM Industrial until he retired in 2014.
Andy loved sports, dancing and socializing with family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the AMVETS and member of the American Legion and VFW.
In addition to wife, he is survived by two sons: Andrew, husband of Alicia of Lititz; Robert, husband of Christine of Ephrata; and a daughter: Amy, wife of Jason Rutter of Reinholds; five grandchildren: Robert and Katelynn Shimko; Cole, Grant and Leah Rutter; two great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Lilah; three sisters: Cheryl, Kimberly, and Robin; and a brother: Jeffery.
He was preceded in death by a brother: Charles “Corky” Shimko.
A life celebration was held March 16 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ephrata Cancer Center, 460 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522; or Ephrata AMVETS Post #136, 614 S. State St., Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
