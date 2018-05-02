Home   >   Obituaries   >   Angela E. Witwer, 40, EHS grad, phlebotomist at Ephrata hospital, mother of two

Angela E. Witwer, 40, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Born Dec. 13, 1977 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Eugene and Claudia M. (Snavely) Eckman.

Angela was a 1996 graduate of Ephrata High School. She worked as a phlebotomist in Ephrata hospital.

In addition to her loving parents, Angela is survived by her children: Madalyn Witwer, Nathan C. Witwer; her children’s father: Eric Witwer; her best friend: Kerry M. Kinnier; as well as her uncle Kevin, and aunt Mary Riley, uncle Mark and Tina (Riley) Kline, uncle Buddy and aunt Teresa (Eckman) Baker, uncle Greg Eckman and auntie Carol, her guardian angel and roommate.

Angela was preceded in death by her big sister, Tracie Lynn McComsey on Nov. 13, 1984.

Services were held April 21 at Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, Millersville. Interment was held in Mellinger’s Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made in Angela’s memory to gofundme.com/5avgow0.

To submit an online condolence, visit scheidfuneralhome.com. Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, Millersville, was entrusted with the arrangements.

