Ann L. Sauder, 80, EASD cafeteria worker, active at Ephrata COB, volunteer, loved painting
Ann L. Sauder, 80, formerly of Ephrata, died Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at her home in Brethren Village, Lititz. She had been diagnosed with cancer and was under hospice care.
Born in Bowmansville to the late Elmer and Marjorie (Hagy) Bauman, she was the wife of Lester C. Sauder, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.
Ann was an active member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren and a longtime volunteer in the church kitchen. She also enjoyed volunteering with Tabor Community Services, Meals on Wheels and Ephrata Manor. She was an amateur artist and especially loved to paint. She also loved gardening and was a proud grandmother.
Ann worked in the office of the former Bauman Lumber Company of Ephrata and for the Ephrata Area School District as an elementary and high school cafeteria worker and food services bookkeeper for the district. She attended Lancaster Mennonite School.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son: Rick L., husband of Marylee Sauder; a daughter: Lisa A., wife of Joe Faltine; three granddaughters: Nicole L. Sauder, Maria A. Sauder, and Emma G. Faltine; and two siblings: Mary Jane Martin and John Bauman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings: Eugene Bauman, Dorothy Hutson and Chester Bauman.
Services were held Oct. 8 at Ephrata Church of the Brethren,, with Pastor Rob Eshelman officiating. Private interment will take place in the Mohler Brethren Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Tabor Community Services, by mail at P.O. Box 1676, Lancaster, PA 17608-1676, or online at tabornet.org/donations.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences may be offered at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
