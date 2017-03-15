Home   >   Obituaries   >   Anna L. Short (Stoltz), 87, independent, hard worker, had a great sense of humor

By on March 15, 2017
Anna L. Short (Stoltz), 87, of Ephrata, formerly of Denver, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Ephrata Manor.

Anna was admired for her strong independence, no-nonsense personality, sharp sense of humor, laughter, and unyielding work ethic. As a working single mother, her priority in life was to raise her son with great love and provide for him. She did a great job and had her hands full.

What became a famous opening line to her story telling about her son’s antics as a child, it was common to hear on any given day her son announcing “Mom, you’re going to get a phone call’ as he walked through the door. With a shake of her head and a sigh, she’d ask “Now what?” Fortunately, it was never anything catastrophic, but generally a prank, a scuffle, or some other sophomoric misadventure he orchestrated.

Through it all, however, for all of her efforts and love she was rewarded dearly with experiencing his ambition and success that would not have happened without her as a mother. She earned every bit of it and can’t be thanked enough.

She received her biggest reward in 2004 when her grandson Dean was born. Without question, he was the greatest gift to her and she was not shy making sure anyone and everyone knew it. The two of them made a perfect pair laughing and spending a great deal of time together making each other extremely happy.

Pre-deceased by brothers Howard, Fred, Jr., Bobbie and sisters Phyllis, Betty, and Imogene, Anna was born in Adamstown to the late Howard and Fannie Stoltz (Carpenter).

Anna is survived by her ever-thankful loving son Cliff Short III; loving grandson Dean Pellegrino-Short; Amy Pellegrino; loving nephews John Sayer, Dr. Brian Sayer, Scott Baltz, Danny, Dean, David, Freddie, and Donnie Stoltz; loving nieces Connie Shertzer, Robin Dimitris, Sue Galbreath, Barbara Stoltz, Sharon Christian, Susan Barnes, Holly Fitzpatrick, Maureen Boyd; stepson Ed Short; and the many many friends she has accumulated over her 87 years.

We all love you and thank you for the great memories and love you have given us.

A special ‘Thank You’ to the staff, who became family, at Ephrata Manor for the fantastic care and love you gave Anna. Forever grateful.

A private luncheon service will be held March 18, at 11 a.m., at Ephrata Manor, to celebrate Anna’s life.

