Anna Mae Cox, 85, Denver, homemaker, active with senior groups, enjoyed flower gardening

Anna Mae Cox, 85, of Denver, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Reading Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Warrensville, she was the daughter of the late T. Brady and Eleanor (Deeter) Gehr. Her husband, James A. Cox, died April 5, 1998.

Anna was a homemaker and was formerly active in the Bowmansville and Terre Hill senior citizens groups. She also enjoyed flower gardening.

Surviving are three children: James Allen Cox of Tower City; Mary Ann Morgan of Ocala, Fla.; and Ruth A. Schrack of Mohrsville; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and three brothers: Jon Gehr of Williamsport, Brady Gehr of Warrensville, and Joe Gehr of Lycoming County.

Preceding her in death is a son: Theodore Cox; and three brothers: Calvin, Richard, and Franklin Gehr.

Services were held June 21 at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. Interment was in the Terre Hill Cemetery.

To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com.