Anna Mae Hirneisen, 86, E. Cocalico grad, Moyer/Gerber worker, Swamp Christian member
Anna Mae Hirneisen, 86, of Ephrata, formerly of Denver, went to be with the Lord and those who have gone before, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in East Cocalico Township to the late Harry and Sally (Nagle) Hirneisen.
Anna was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church. She was a sewing machine operator for Moyer/Gerber. She was a graduate East Cocalico High School.
Anna is survived by a sister: Mabel Hirneisen of Ephrata; and six nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Emory and Paul Hirneisen; two sisters: Flora Hirneisen and Dora Hornberger; one nephew; and one niece.
A graveside service was held Nov. 18 at Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds, with Pastor Craig Frazier officiating.
Memorial contributions in Anna’s memory may be made to Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569.
The family would like to give thanks to the staff at Ephrata Manor for the care Anna received during her stay.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
