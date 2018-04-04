Annie M. Wenger, 89, Leola, homemaker, member of Groffdale Mennonite Church

Annie M. Wenger, 89, of Leola, passed away on Thursday morning, March 29, 2018, at her home.

Born in West Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late John Z and Susanna B. (Martin) Wenger.

She was a homemaker and a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).

Annie was preceded in death by a brother: Aaron M.; and four sisters: Lizzie M., Lydia M., Emma M. and Susanna M. Wenger

Services were held April 2 at Groffdale Mennonite Church, Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.