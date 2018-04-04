- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Annie M. Wenger, 89, Leola, homemaker, member of Groffdale Mennonite Church
Annie M. Wenger, 89, of Leola, passed away on Thursday morning, March 29, 2018, at her home.
Born in West Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late John Z and Susanna B. (Martin) Wenger.
She was a homemaker and a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Annie was preceded in death by a brother: Aaron M.; and four sisters: Lizzie M., Lydia M., Emma M. and Susanna M. Wenger
Services were held April 2 at Groffdale Mennonite Church, Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.