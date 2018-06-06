Anthony James Ramer, 35, Royal Pain tattoo artist, enjoyed music and tinkering with computers

Anthony James Ramer, 35, of Ephrata passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

He was born in Hershey to Stanley J. and Jeanette C. (Newcomer) Ramer of Hershey.

He was most recently employed by Royal Pain Tattoos as a tattoo artist and previously he worked for several technology companies including four years for Dell. He was a graduate of Thompson Institute and was currently working on a bachelor’s of computer science at Albright College. He enjoyed music, art, drawing, painting, and tinkering with computers. His family and friends will sorely miss his quirky sense of humor and strong intellectual skills.

Sadly, his untimely and unexpected death occurred at his home after a lengthy struggle with addiction.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth St., Akron. Interment will take place in the Mount Zion Evangelical Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anthony’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA,17602.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata.