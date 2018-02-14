72, Groffdale Mennonite Church member, mother of three

Arlene Burkholder, 72, of Ephrata, entered into the arms of Jesus at home on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

She was the wife of Paul G. Burkholder, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. She was the daughter of Aaron S. and Edna (Zimmerman) Groff.

She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children: Paul Jr., husband of Lorene (Zimmerman) Burkholder of Ephrata; David Lee, husband of Ada Mae (Hoover) Burkholder of East Earl; Karen, wife of Ray M. Horst of Stevens; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters: Verna Martin of Reamstown; Joyce, wife of Ervin Martin of Pelham, Ga.; Mildred, wife of Harold Martin of Spring Grove; Erma, wife of Melvin Weaver of Newburg; and brother: Eugene, husband of Vera Mae (Martin) Groff of Mohnton.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law: Clayton Martin.

Services were held Feb. 14 at the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.