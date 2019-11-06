Arlene M. Dougherty, 99, school teacher, Ephrata library volunteer, enjoyed camping, traveling
Arlene Mae (Wertsch) Dougherty, 99, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Keystone Villa.
She was born in Harrisburg to the late Dr. John R. and Jennie (Root) Wertsch, and was the beloved stepdaughter of Miriam Wertsch.
She grew up in Ephrata, graduated from Millersville State Teachers College in 1941, then moved to Drexel Hill to raise her family.
Her first teaching position was in a two room schoolhouse in Bareville. She taught primary school in Delaware County for 15 years while raising her children.
After retiring, she returned to her hometown of Ephrata, where she enjoyed connecting with classmates, volunteering for the library, traveling with the Ephrata Golden Years Club and participating at the First United Methodist Church.
She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John W. Dougherty, with whom she enjoyed traveling and camping along with family.
She is survived by their four children: Sally (Vince) Tobias of Stevens; John (Joan) Dougherty of St. Louis, Mo.; Daniel Dougherty of Ephrata; Mimi (Jim) Weiler of Downingtown; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services were held Nov. 2 at First United Methodist Church, Ephrata. Interment followed in the Hopeland United Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Arlene’s memory may be made to VisionCorps Foundation, 244 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes,Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Warwick grad elected county’s first female DA
Incumbent Akron Borough Council President Williamson’s run as a Democrat...
-
Her own ‘Band of Brothers’
Sister remembers her four brothers who served in World War...
-
Ephrata’s ‘Cookie Lady’ to appear on Food Network Christmas competition
Right after she finished the first holiday season of baking...
-
Tasting room coming next to Javateas
A tasting room serving distilled spirits created in York County...
-
Time to get in the spirit…
Time to get in the spirit… Be sure to come...
-
Sensenigs married 50 years
H. Lamar and Judy Sensenig were married on Nov. 1,...
-
William T. Sherman, 88, helped grow Royer Pharmacy, Ephrata S.B. member, enjoyed travel, technology
William T. Sherman, 88, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Warwick grad elected county’s first female DA
Incumbent Akron Borough Council President Williamson’s run as a...
-
Her own ‘Band of Brothers’
Sister remembers her four brothers who served in World...
-
Ephrata’s ‘Cookie Lady’ to appear on Food Network Christmas competition
Right after she finished the first holiday season of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Patrick Burns says:
-
Michael C Upton says:
-
Gregory Paulson says: