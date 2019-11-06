Home   >   Obituaries   >   Arlene M. Dougherty, 99, school teacher, Ephrata library volunteer, enjoyed camping, traveling

Arlene M. Dougherty, 99, school teacher, Ephrata library volunteer, enjoyed camping, traveling

By on November 6, 2019

Arlene Mae (Wertsch) Dougherty, 99, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Keystone Villa.

She was born in Harrisburg to the late Dr. John R. and Jennie (Root) Wertsch, and was the beloved stepdaughter of Miriam Wertsch.

She grew up in Ephrata, graduated from Millersville State Teachers College in 1941, then moved to Drexel Hill to raise her family.

Her first teaching position was in a two room schoolhouse in Bareville. She taught primary school in Delaware County for 15 years while raising her children.

After retiring, she returned to her hometown of Ephrata, where she enjoyed connecting with classmates, volunteering for the library, traveling with the Ephrata Golden Years Club and participating at the First United Methodist Church.

She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John W. Dougherty, with whom she enjoyed traveling and camping along with family.

She is survived by their four children: Sally (Vince) Tobias of Stevens; John (Joan) Dougherty of St. Louis, Mo.; Daniel Dougherty of Ephrata; Mimi (Jim) Weiler of Downingtown; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Nov. 2 at First United Methodist Church, Ephrata. Interment followed in the Hopeland United Methodist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Arlene’s memory may be made to VisionCorps Foundation, 244 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes,Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

