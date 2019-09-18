Arlene R. Redcay, 87, Coatesville Savings Bank manager, enjoyed trail riding, active CFC member

Arlene R. Redcay, 87, of Ephrata, formerly of New Holland, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.

Born in East Earl Township, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Bertha (Weaver) Good. Her husband, Lawrence B. Redcay, died Feb. 4, 2018.

Arlene worked at the former New Holland Farmers Bank and later she retired in 1997 from the Coatesville Savings Bank as bank manager.

She was actively involved as a member of Christian Fellowship Church. She especially enjoyed her family along with going to the mountain cabin. She and her husband were also avid bicycle riders and enjoyed riding Rails to Trails.

Surviving are three children: Debora, married to Robert Musser of Morgantown; Cheryl, married to Merle Rutt of New Holland; and David, married to Laura (McDougall) Redcay of Manheim; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother: Glenn Good of Lititz.

Preceding her in death is a sister: Mary Auker; and a brother: Wilmer Good.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes and the staff at Caring Hospice Services for their excellent care given to their mother.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522; or to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To send the family online condolences visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.