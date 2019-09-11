Arlene Z. Stauffer, 84, Ephrata native, mother of six, artist, homemaker, loved flowers

Arlene Z. Stauffer, 84, of Bainbridge, Ohio, wife of the late Mahlon W. Stauffer, passed away at her residence on Sept. 5, 2019.

She was born Oct. 15, 1934 in Ephrata, a daughter of the late David and Ida Zimmerman.

She was a homemaker and an artist, and she loved her flowers. Mrs. Stauffer was a member of the Stauffer Mennonite Church, Bainbridge, Ohio.

She is survived by six children: Julie, wife of Willis Martin of Ephrata; Joel (Lois) Stauffer of Bainbridge, Ohio; Roxann, wife of Lloyd Martin of Denver; Russell (Hilda) Stauffer of Tunas, Mo.; Twila, wife of Jesse Martin of Peebles, Ohio; and Ida Rose, wife of Glen Martin of Bainbridge, Ohio. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four brothers: Carl Zimmerman, Lloyd Zimmerman, David Zimmerman and Donald Zimmerman; two sisters, Erma Zimmerman and Grace Zimmerman all of Tunas, Mo.; and sister-in-law: Magdalene wife of Donald Wenrich of Mohnton.

Arlene was preceded in death by two sisters: Mildred Stauffer and Royal Horst.

Services were held Sept. 9 at Stauffer Mennonite Church in Bainbridge, Ohio. Burial was in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge, Ohio.