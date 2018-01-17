Arnold E. Morris, 84, Ephrata, Carlos Leffler Oil service manager, Elks member, avid golfer

Arnold E. Morris, 84, of Ephrata, passed away Jan. 12, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Arnold was born in Port Republic, Va., to Robert E. Morris and Caroline (McDonaldson) Morris on Sept. 20, 1933.

He worked as a service manager for Carlos Leffler Oil Company for 22 years. Arnold was a loyal member of the Elks; was an avid golfer, and a member of Manor Golf Course.

Preceding Arnold in death were his parents and seven siblings.

Surviving Arnold are his wife: Edith C. (Beck) Morris; two sons: Timothy E. Morris of Ephrata; and Harold E. Morris, husband of Penny (Charles) Morris of Ephrata; grandchildren: Kelly L. Morris of Lancaster; Jeremy Morris, husband of Kristin K. Morris of League City, Texas; and Richard A. Charles of Palmyra; and one great-grandson: Easton Morris of League City, Texas.

Also, surviving is a sister: Shirley Fackler, of Palmyra.

Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. on on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main Street, Ephrata. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Humane Society or the SPCA.

To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.