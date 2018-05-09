Home   >   Obituaries   >   Barbara Ann Roberts, 79, USMC vet, mother of three, nurse’s aide at Green Hills Nursing

May 9, 2018

Barbara Ann Roberts, 79, of Ephrata, formerly of Denver and Newmanstown, passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Ephrata Manor.

She was born in Reading to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Becker) Beisswanger, and was the wife of the late Walter G. Roberts, who died in 2015. They are together again.

Barbara was a member of Kenhorst Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating from Reading High School. Barbara worked as a nurse’s aide at Green Hills Nursing Center.

Barbara is survived by three children: Danielle, wife of Brian Pannebecker of Newmanstown; Richard, husband of Elisabeth Roberts of Maryland; and Michelle Redpath of Womelsdorf; six grandchildren: Andrea Eshleman; and Davey, Caleb, Joshua, and Luke Roberts; and Tim Staver; six great-grandchildren: Eric, Kyle, Jada, Jonathan, Jordan and Hailey; and a brother: Raymond, husband of Kathy Beisswanger of Reading.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard and Donald Beisswanger.

Graveside services will be held, for both Barbara and Walter, on Friday, May 25 at 3 p.m. at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Please be at the cemetery by 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

