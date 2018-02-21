Home   >   Obituaries   >   Belva J. Fralick, 86, Ephrata, Nichol’s department head, enjoyed walking, shopping

Belva J. Fralick, 86, of Ephrata, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at her home.

Born in Terre Hill, she was a daughter of the late Harry A. and Ruth M. (Steffy) Parmer. Her husband, Norman F. Fralick, died in 1994.

Belva worked as a cashier and was head of the men’s and boy’s department at the former Nichol’s Store which became Pharm-House, and then it became Phar-Mor. She retired after 30 years in 1999. Belva enjoyed walking and shopping.

Surviving is a grandson: Andrew Mullenex of Lititz; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother: Gene Parmer of Terre Hill.

Preceding her in death is a daughter: Vickie L. Leister; a son: John Fralick; a grandson: Jacob Mullenex; a granddaughter: Heather Mullenex; and a sister: Kathleen Hall.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Terre Hill Cemetery.

To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, handled the arrangements.

