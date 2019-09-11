Bernard ‘Skip’ Lefley, 72, Ephrata, Anderson Pretzel Bakery packer, enjoyed time with his family

Bernard ‘Skip’ Lefley, 72, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Born and raised in Lancaster, he was married to Deborah A. (Watts) Lefley, of Lancaster, for 46 years.

Skip worked as a packer at Anderson Pretzel Bakery for 38 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by a son: Anthony; and four granddaughters: Kailey, Julia, Emilie, and Kimberly, all of Oklahoma.

He was predeceased by his daughter: Aneissa.

The family would like to thank the staff of the trauma center at LGH for their dedication and care.

Several celebrations of Skip’s life are planned for different groups of family and friends.

He was cremated by Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata.