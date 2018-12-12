Home   >   Obituaries   >   Bessieann Rabuck, 83, worked for Sen. Noah Wenger, active in local Republican party

December 12, 2018

Bessieann Rabuck, 83, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at home.

She was born in Sunbury to the late Alvin Samuel and Shirley Mareta (Simpson) Williams, and was the wife of the late Habe R. Rabuck, who passed away in 1998.

She was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ, Ephrata, where she was also a trustee and a deacon.

Bessieann was an administrative assistant for Sen. Noah W. Wenger from 1979 to 1999, a secretary for the Akron Borough for 10 years, and currently the local registrar for the PA Division of Vital Statistics. She was a past Republican committeewoman for the Ephrata Area School District (Akron/West), past chairman of the Ephrata Area Republican Committee and past vice chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Committee.

She was a graduate of Sunbury High School class of 1954. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Bessieann is survived by a son: Bradley L., husband of Roberta “Bobbie” (Royer) Rabuck of Ephrata; two daughters: Beth A., wife of Terry Steely of Lewisberry; Mareta M., wife of the late Jeff Rhoads of Akron; five grandchildren: Mallory, wife of Rob Mackey II; Steven, husband of Kelli Steely; Katherine Ream; William Rabuck; Emily, wife of Shane Gehman; right great-grandchildren: Marissa, Robert III, Nicholas and Jameson Mackey, Cameron Rabuck, Blake and Bristol Steely, and Georgia Gehman.

Services were held Dec. 8 at the Old Bethany Cemetery, Parkview Heights Road, Ephrata, with Pastor Robin Keating officiating.

Memorial contributions in Bessieann’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be posted at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

