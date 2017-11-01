- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Betty A. Gockley, 91, EHS grad, nurse at Ephrata hospital, New Beginnings member
Betty A. (Kilhefner) Gockley, 91, of Farmersville, passed away Oct. 26, 2017, at Fairmount Homes.
She was the wife of Harry E. Gockley, who passed away in 2011. They had observed their 64th wedding anniversary. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Kilhefner and Elva (Brown) Kilhefner.
Betty graduated from Ephrata High School and Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for several years at Ephrata Community Hospital. She was a member of New Beginnings Church in Ephrata.
Betty is survived by a daughter: Jean L. (Gockley) Srock, and her husband Dale A. Srock of Ephrata; a son: James R. Gockley, and his wife Donna L. (Geiger) Gockley of Emmaus; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services were held Oct. 28 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata, with Pastor Jeff Dunlevy and Pastor Dave Knowles officiating. Interment took place in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to New Beginnings Church, 407 N. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
