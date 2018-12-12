- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Betty J. Wolf, 90, CHS grad, Bollman Hat worker, active at Mellingers Lutheran Church
Betty J. Wolf, 90, of Ephrata, formerly of Schoeneck, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief illness.
She was the loving wife of the late Stanton H. Wolf, who passed away on Aug. 9, 1983.
Betty was born in Ephrata, a daughter of the late Leroy and Elsie (Latshaw) Leisey. She graduated from East Cocalico High School in 1947 and was employed by Bollman Hat Company of Adamstown for 47 years.
A faithful, lifetime member of Mellingers Lutheran Church in Schoeneck, Betty had participated on social ministry, the church’s newsletter, and as a communion assistant.
Betty will be lovingly missed by her two children: Greta Harting (Timothy) of Ephrata; and Erik Wolf (Georgenne) of Manheim; four grandchildren: Jeremy Harting (Megan), Jason Harting (Hoai), Melissa Kramer (Jeff), and Erik Wolf (Bethe); two great-grandchildren: Rylan and Aiden Kramer; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister: Marian Hainley; and her brother: Harold Leisey.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 at Mellingers Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by the Rev. Timothy L. Craven. Place of interment will be Mellingers Union Cemetery.
Betty’s family would like to thank the Ephrata Community Hospital and Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster for their compassionate care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Betty’s memory to Mellingers Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
